Good news for economy: PIA losses, debt cleared

KARACHI: Good news for Pakistan’s economy as the losses, debt and arrears of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) have been cleared, ARY News reported.

As per details, all financial losses and debts of the National Airline have been cleared as it has been shifted to the withholding company before the privatization.

The officials stated that Pakistan Stock Exchange has been notified about the clearance of PIA’s balance sheet.

After the recent development, PIA has become an attractive investment opportunity for major players in the aviation sector.

PIA also has 170 weekly flight routes spanning across 20 countries with 1.5 lac passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia via PIA, officials stated.

Yesterday, bids for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were sought from the buyers by May 3.

The government of Pakistan only wants to privatise the aviation department of the PIA and is interested in selling 51pc shares of the national flag carrier, while 49pc shares’ ownership will remain with the government.

The administrative control of PIA will also remain with the company buying the 51pc shares, the officials said.

Read more: PIA privatization: Three Gulf countries show interest in buying national carrier

It is pertinent to mention here as many as three Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown interest in buying the cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the government expedites its privatisation plan, sources said.

Sources privy to the matter said that the companies from the three countries have approached the Pakistan government to negotiate a deal for the PIA.

Pakistan has also given a briefing to the officials of the three Gulf countries regarding the national flag carrier.