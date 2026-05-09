Good news for employees before Eid al-Adha

KARACHI: The Sindh government has shared welcome news for its employees ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, announcing that May salaries will be disbursed before the festival, ARY News reported.

The provincial Finance Department has issued an official notification confirming the early release of payments. According to the directive, all Muslim employees of the Sindh government will receive their salaries for May 2026 on May 20, approximately one week before Eid.

Similarly, retired provincial employees will receive their pensions on Wednesday, May 20.

Owing to the provincial government’s decision, the provincial government employees will get two salaries in the month of May as they already received the salary of April this month.

Based on lunar forecasts, Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be celebrated on May 27 if the Zil-Hajj moon is sighted on May 17; otherwise, the festival will fall on Thursday, May 28.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take the final decision regarding the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. Its meeting will be held on May 17, while zonal committees working under the central committee will also be meeting on the same day.

This move follows a similar decision by the Federal Government, which recently announced that federal employees will receive their May 2026 salaries on May 21.