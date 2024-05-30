Good news for government employees

The Sindh’s Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon, on Thursday announced that government employees will be able to get residential plots in installments, ARY News reported.

Similar to the existing journalists’ society, the Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Sindh government plans to establish residential societies for government employees, allowing them to book plots at a low cost.

The housing society scheme will specifically targeted for upper-grade and lower-grade government employees, while Sindh police, traffic police departments can also book plots in the society.

A central PPP leader announced that the Pakistan Steel Mill will neither be shut down nor privatized.

He revealed that the Sindh government plans to establish an export processing zone on the land of the steel mill, stating that the Steel Mill will be jointly operated by the federal and Sindh governments.

He stated that the earnings from the export processing zone will revitalize the steel mill.

Following the approval of new routes routes for electric buses, Sharjeel Memon highlighted that Karachi requires 8,000 buses to meet its transportation needs.

The Sindh Information Minister mentioned that Solid Waste Management is actively working across Sindh, but real estate builders often dump debris on streets and in drains.

He warned that the individuals found involved in this practice would be arrested as Chief Minister’s instructions.

Memon also revealed that the digital plan for the One Stop One Shop initiative has been approved in Sindh, in which out of the 48 departments, 16 will be digitized this year, allowing their work to be conducted online.

Furthermore, the departments such as Food, Health, Environment, Labor, Revenue, and Agriculture, along with the Building Control Authority and Local Government, will undergo digital transformation.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has instructed departments to hasten the rule-making process.

Additionally, 100 acres of land on the Malir Expressway are being allocated for a state-of-the-art institute for special children, which will include a physical hospital, school, and playground.

Memon highlighted the ongoing issue of electric vehicle registration, noting that vehicles can now be registered in their respective provinces.

He mentioned the plan to introduce 50 EV buses a year and a half ago, with the potential to expand up to 8,000 buses.

Although EV buses are costly, they are environmentally friendly and part of the government’s large-scale plans.