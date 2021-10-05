Good news for Netflix show Squid Game fans

Web show and movies streaming service Netflix have announced that they are optimistic about coming up with the season two of the Korean show “Squid Game”, which has become a blockbuster hit as of late.

The Korean survival thriller, which is reminiscent of The Hunger Games book and movie franchise, received acclaim in at least 90 countries including Pakistan.

It remains to be seen if Netflix will be coming with the thriller show’s second season.

Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria said that the show was never expected to receive such high acclaim.

“We always knew it was going to be a signature title for Korea, but there’s no way to have anticipated it would be this big,” Bajaria said as quoted by a foreign news agency.

She said that netizens were discussing Squid Game on social media platforms and people came to know about the show mostly through word of mouth.

However, it was reported that Netflix has not officially announced the second season of Squid Game but has not ruled out the possibility of its second season.

The Netflix official said that they are trying to figure out a plan for the creator as he is working on other projects.

She added that the show’s maker would like to work with other writers who may be interested in coming up with so who might come on board for a new chapter in the show.