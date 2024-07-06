Good news for Pakistan Railways passengers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways announced the resumption of Sir Syed Express from September 1, ARY News reported.

The Railways department made the big announcement that the train will run between Karachi and Rawalpindi under private sector management from September 1.

The train service was suspended in 2022 due to devastating floods, but now the Railway Department has decided to restart it in partnership with a private logistics company.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways announced that it is all set to launch a ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ to facilitate and accommodate the passengers.

According to Ministry of Railways, the train will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi from July 5 to July 30.

“All the preparation to launch the train is already completed on the direction of Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah,” an official said.

The official added that the special train (50-Dn) would commence its journey from Rawalpindi on July 5 and continue to operate on July 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, and 29.

He said the departing at 12:30 pm, is scheduled to arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:15 pm the following day.

The official said that the return service (49-Up) would depart from Karachi Cantt on July 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, and 30, starting at 8:45 pm and reaching Rawalpindi at 10 pm the next day.