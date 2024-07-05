web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Railways decides to operate THESE trains on public-private model

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced a major shift to a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for operating multiple train services.

According to the PR spokesperson, several prominent trains including Karakoram Express, Karachi, Awam, Green Line, Mehr, Chenab, Saman Sarkar, and Mohenjo Daro Passenger train, Pak Business Express, Bolan Mail, Thal, Sukkur Express, Marvi, Chaman, and Hazara Express trains will be run under the PPP model, along with Shalimar, Bahauddin Zakariya, Kohat, Mehran, Attock, Jand, and Rawalpindi Passenger trains.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, ssured that the PPP model would introduce top-notch facilities across these services.

He said that dining cars have been upgraded, with premium dining options added to Tezgam and Zakariya Express.

In addition, he informed that executive washrooms have been constructed at the Lahore Railway Station, receiving positive feedback from passengers. He vowed that similar facilities are planned to be operational at all major stations within the next three months.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.