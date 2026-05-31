Goodbye MAYHEM: Lady Gaga Closes Epic Era

Lady Gaga has officially closed one of the most defining chapters of her career, saying goodbye to her MAYHEM era after a whirlwind two years that took fans from stadiums to streaming screens and back again.

The End of an Era

The 40-year-old pop icon marked the finale by updating her website with a simple but poignant message: “R.I.P. MAYHEM 2024—2026”. The announcement came after the premiere of her Apple Music concert film and the final sold-out show of the Mayhem Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2026.

“It’s a very emotional show for all of us, to say goodbye to something that means so much to all of us,” Gaga told the crowd during the MSG finale.

The tour, which spanned continents and earned critical acclaim, was her first complete sendoff in over a decade.

An Emotional Final Bow

The closing night was packed with surprises and sentiment. Gaga performed nearly every track from her Grammy-winning MAYHEM album alongside career-spanning hits. She dedicated “Blade of Grass” to fiancé Michael Polansky, who executive produced the album and tour, saying, “I would like to say a very big thank you to somebody that really made this show possible”.

She also thanked fans for “making this beautiful community someplace that I got to be a part of for almost 20 years now”. The encore featured two bow songs — “Always Remember Us This Way” and “Marry The Night” — the latter saved specifically for the tour closer.

Fans React: ‘MAYHEM Will Never Die’

While Gaga turned the page, Little Monsters weren’t ready to let go. Social media flooded with tributes: “MAYHEM WILL NEVER DIE,” wrote one fan. Another called it “one of the best pop albums of the decade” and thanked Gaga “for gifting us such incredible art”.

Others debated singles that never were, with one fan joking about fighting “whoever else at the Mayhem funeral that decided Vanish Into You wasn’t going to be a single”.

The consensus? “THAT WAS AN AMAZING TIME. THANK YOU TO THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING”.

From Doubt to Triumph

The MAYHEM era’s success is especially meaningful given Gaga’s past struggles. She’s revealed she once considered “walking away” from music entirely. “I was tested, and I always didn’t give up. And I’m still doing it, so it must mean I want to do it”.

In 2015, she spoke about feeling like “a moneymaking machine” and disillusionment with the industry. Taking control and learning to say “no” helped her reclaim her artistry.