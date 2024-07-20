Goods train bogies derail, suspend Pak-Iran rail service

CHAGAI: The Pakistan-Iran rail service has been suspended after three bogies of a goods train derailed near here, ARY News reported.

The railways authorities have stated that the train service between Pakistan and Iran has been suspended adding that the railways rescue team has initiated relief operation.

Recently the rail service to Iran was suspended after a train derailed near Dalbandin in Baluchistan.

The railway officials said that three bogies of the freight train went off the track.

The train was traveling from Taftan to Quetta when the incident took place.

Last year, the railway service between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after heavy rainfall in the area.

The rail freight service from Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta later resumed.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods train service.

“A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railways infrastructure causing derailment a routine.