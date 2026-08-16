KARACHI: A crucial round of talks between goods transporters and the governments officials will be held in Karachi today, a representative of transporters said on Sunday.

President All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance, Malik Shahzad Awan said that the transporters will hold talks with federal, Punjab and Sindh government’s representatives at Governor House at 3:00 PM today.

He said that the transporters countrywide strike continues successfully across the country for nine days.

Shahzad Awan said that the goods transporters protesting for their legitimate rights. “Hopefully, the problems will be resolved soon, and transport’s wheels will come into motion again,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that two earlier rounds of talks between government and transporters were ended without any result.

The goods transport protest is affecting the movement of food items and other goods supplies, raising concerns over serious disruptions to the country’s supply chains.

The goods transporters launched the wheel-jam strike for nine days to protest against what they call unfair taxation, rising operational costs and lack of implementation of transport policies.