Goods transporters announce 15% hike in tariff

KARACHI:Goods transporters on Saturday announced to enhance transport charges by 15 percent after hike in petroleum prices.

President Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shahzad Awan has condemned recent hike in prices of petroleum products and demanded withdrawal of toll tax and withholding tax.

He lamented that the goods transporters not being offered any relief demanding withdrawal of challans.

“The government policies force transporters not to run their vehicles,” he added.

Pakistan’s government on Friday increased the petrol price and high-speed diesel rate for the next two days, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, petrol price has been increased by Rs5.44 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs316.15 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs31.05 per litre, with the new rate fixed at Rs354.35 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will remain effective from July 18 to July 20, the notification said.

The increase comes after the government earlier announced a new mechanism under which petroleum prices will be determined on a daily basis by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in line with international oil prices.