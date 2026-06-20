The president of the Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance, Malik Shehzad Awan, has welcomed the decision by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to reduce petrol and diesel prices, and announced a 15 percent cut in goods transport fares.

In a statement, he thanked the government of Pakistan for lowering petrol prices and said the reduction would provide relief to transporters and consumers alike.

Malik Shehzad Awan expressed hope that petrol prices would be reduced further. He added that goods transporters had continued to run their vehicles at a loss during the difficult economic conditions of the country in the broader national interest.

He also demanded that the federal government reverse the increase in withholding tax proposed in the 2026-27 budget.

He urged both federal and provincial governments to provide relief to the transport sector by reducing toll taxes, withholding taxes, e-challan penalties, and motorway police fines.

The president of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance further said that the federal government and provincial governments should provide the facilities, as the transport industry pays taxes.