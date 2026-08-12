Goods transporters’ strike disrupts supply across Pakistan

KARACHI: A protest by the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance has disrupted supply chains across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the protest of goods transporters is affecting the movement of imported and exported goods as well as essential food items.

The protest has severely affected the movement of imported and exported cargo and food supplies, raising concerns over further disruptions to the country’s supply chain.

Following the goods transporters protest, petroleum dealers have also issued a 72-hour deadline to the government, warning of further action if their demands are not addressed.

The petroleum dealers have announced that petrol stations across the country will remain closed from 6:00am on August 15, according to the announcement.

Read more: Goods transporters refuse to end nationwide strike after third round of talks

The goods transporters launched the wheel-jam strike last week to protest against what they call unfair taxation, rising operational costs and lack of implementation of transport policies. The strike has disrupted the supply of essential goods in several cities, raising concerns about shortages and price hikes.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured the delegation that the government is serious about resolving the matter and will continue dialogue with the transporters. However, no timeline was given for the next round of talks.

The goods transporters said they are ready to sit for more negotiations but will only end the protest once they see concrete steps and approval of their demands on ground.