Goods transporters suspend nationwide strike

KARACHI (August 16, 2026): Goods transporters have announced the suspension of their nationwide strike for 40 days following talks with Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi and representatives of the Sindh government.

Goods Transporters Alliance leader Malik Shehzad Awan said the strike had continued across the country for nine days, bringing goods transport to a standstill.

He said the transporters had several complaints against the federal and provincial governments. Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan had contacted them and held talks, he added.

Awan said the transporters had decided not to end the strike until an official notification was issued.

He said promises and assurances had also been given to transporters in December but were not fulfilled. The government had failed to address their concerns over tolls, withholding taxes and increases in petroleum product prices, he added.

Awan said the transporters had not wanted to go on strike but were forced to do so. The federal government has sought 15 days to address their demand for a reduction in diesel and petrol prices, he said.

He announced that the strike was being suspended for 40 days in the wider national interest.

According to Awan, six of the eight demands had been accepted, while committees had been formed to address the remaining two. Aleem Khan has also formed a committee regarding toll taxes, he said.

He warned that the transporters had the legal right to protest if the assurances were not implemented and called on transporters across the country to end the strike and resume operations.

Speaking to the media, Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi said both sides understood each other’s positions during the talks.

He said Pakistan’s interests were the priority and both sides had agreed to make sacrifices for the country.

Hashmi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the country’s improvement and the government was trying to provide relief to the public.

He also mentioned regional peace efforts and said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had played an important role.