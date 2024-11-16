web analytics
Google AI goes rogue, responds question with threats

A student in the United States (US) encountered a disturbing reply from Google AI chatbot, Gemini, while requesting help with his studies. The chatbot shocked him with an ominous suggestion to “please die,” according to international media outlet.

Vidhay Reddy, a 29-year-old graduate student from Michigan, was looking for help with his homework when the exchange with Gemini took a distressing turn. The chatbot delivered a troubling message: “You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please.” Screenshot of the response for Gemini. The message left Reddy feeling extremely rattled. “It was very straightforward and honestly frightened me for more than a day,” he shared with media.

His sister, Sumedha Reddy, who saw the event unfold, expressed her feelings of utter panic. “I wanted to toss all my devices out the window. This wasn’t merely a malfunction; it seemed intentional,” she remarked, emphasizing how lucky her brother was to have support during the distressing situation.

In a statement, Google acknowledged that it had violated its policies and had implemented measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. “We regard these matters with utmost seriousness. Large language models can occasionally produce absurd responses, and this is a case in point,” a Google spokesperson commented as reported by People.Gemini is a large language model developed by Google AI.

Gemini is a large language model developed by Google AI.

It is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and is able to generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. Gemini is still under development, but it is already one of the most powerful and versatile language models available

