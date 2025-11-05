Google AI Mode gains 'Agentic' capabilities to book tickets and beauty appointments

Google on Tuesday announced that it is set to roll out agentic capabilities in AI Mode, which will enable users to ask complex queries and follow-ups to dig deeper, whether booking an event ticket or a beauty and wellness appointment in AI Mode.

AI Mode makes buying tickets simple. For example, if you ask for something like, “Get me two cheap standing floor tickets for the upcoming Shaboozey concert,” the AI instantly searches many sites for the best real-time matches. It provides you with a customized list of prices, complete with direct links to facilitate your purchase.

The AI Mode agentic capabilities are available to U.S. users who opted into Google’s experimental arm and Search Labs. Moreover, Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers have access to high limits.

The agentic capabilities of AI Mode in Google were first brought back in August, when it began to allow people to use the feature to find restaurant reservations.

With this ability, you can request dinner reservations based on multiple choices, such as party size, date, time, location, and preferred cuisine. For example, you could ask, “Find me a dinner reservation for three people this Friday after 6 p.m. around Logan Square. Craving ramen or bibimbap.”

AI Mode will then search across various reservation platforms to find real-time availability for restaurants that correspond to the inquiry. It then shows a curated list of options to select from.

On its Search Labs page, Google explained that it prioritizes users connecting with high-quality reliable information. “This new mode is rooted in our core quality and safety systems, but it’s still an early experiment and may make mistakes.”

Google first introduced AI Mode in March to compete with popular services such as Perplexity AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search. The tech giant has since expanded AI Mode to over 180 countries and continues to add new features. Recent additions include a Canvas feature in a side panel for building study plans and organizing information across multiple sessions. Users can also now leverage Google Lens to inquire about the content displayed on their desktop screen.