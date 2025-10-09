Google announces free one-year Google AI Pro Plan for students 18 and above in Pakistan

KARACHI: Google announced on Thursday that students aged 18 and above in Pakistan can get access to a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan.

The newly introduced offer is designed to help students improve their learning, research, and creativity through advanced AI tools – at no cost.

With the Gemini AI Pro Plan, Google’s most capable AI features, students aged 18 and above will be able to access various platforms, including:

Gemini 2.5 Pro model

The Pro model gives a higher advantage and access to Deep Research to assist with assignments, research, and creative projects for students.

Gemini in Google Apps

This brings AI assistance directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, to help students summarize emails, create study presentations, and analyze data more efficiently. Hence, saves much time.

NotebookLM

Google’s personalized research and writing tool, powered by AI, is peppered with 5x more Audio Overviews, Notebooks, and other research material.

Gemni Veo3

The platform helps to create vibrant videos from text prompts or photos, with higher limits on tools with the Pro plan.

Additionally, with an extra storage of 2TB, the student offer provides ample space across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to store notes, projects, and other academic resources can be stored securely.

Google’s plan for students aligns with its mission to equip every learner with AI tools to enhance education and spark creativity.

The Gemini AI Pro Plan, now accessible to university students in various Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan, offers free access for up to one year. Eligible students can register here to explore Google’s cutting-edge AI tools.