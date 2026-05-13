Google announces Googlebook laptops powered by Gemini

Google announced a new series of Googlebook laptops on Monday, marking a significant shift in its hardware strategy. These devices are powered by Gemini at their core and run on a software foundation that combines Android and ChromeOS. According to Google, the new laptops are designed to leverage Gemini Intelligence to provide a more personalized and proactive user experience.

Instead of a traditional cursor, Googlebooks feature a Magic Pointer that users can wiggle to activate Gemini. Once active, Gemini offers contextual suggestions based on what the user is pointing at on the screen. For instance, pointing at a date in an email can automatically set up a meeting, while selecting two images allows for a side-by-side visual comparison. The Magic Pointer also includes specialized “ask, compare, and combine” tools.

A new Android feature called ‘Create My Widget’ will also debut on Googlebooks. This tool allows users to generate custom widgets using simple Gemini prompts. By searching the internet and integrating with Google apps like Gmail and Calendar, Gemini can build a personalized dashboard for creating widgets directly within the interface.

Because Googlebooks run on an Android foundation, the transition between the laptop and an Android smartphone is designed to be seamless. Users can access apps from their connected Android device directly on the laptop, a feature similar to Apple’s iPhone Mirroring. Additionally, a Quick Access feature enables users to view, search, or insert files from their smartphone onto the laptop without needing to perform manual transfers.

Google is collaborating with major hardware partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, to produce the first wave of Googlebooks. These devices will be built with premium materials in various form factors. To distinguish them from traditional laptops, each Googlebook will feature a unique “glowbar” on the lid.

While specific pricing details have not been disclosed, the emphasis on “premium” build quality suggests these devices may be priced to compete with Apple’s recent MacBook Neo. The first Googlebooks are expected to launch this fall.