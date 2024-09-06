Google Ask Photos: Here’s how to use the new AI feature

Google unveiled AI-powered Ask Photos features back in May during the Google I/O 2024 conference, and now the tech giant is rolling out early access to the new feature.

For the unversed, Ask Photos utilizes Gemini AI models to search photos using conversational language where the AI is asked to “understand the context of your photo gallery,” as Google puts it.

Users will be able to search for important people in their life, specific hobbies, or even favorite foods, and Ask Photos will surface information about those specific images.

As an example, you can also “ask” questions in the app like “Where did we camp last time we went to Yosemite?” or “What did we eat at the hotel in Stanley?”

According to Google, the AI feature “understands details, like where you took photos with your camping gear or what dish is sitting on the table in your picture at the restaurant, to give you the answer.”

When Ask Photos becomes enabled, it will replace the classic magnifying Search on the bottom search bar in Photos with a new magnifying glass featuring the Gemini star symbled and labeled “Ask.”

Tapping that allows you to put in your natural language queries. It’s meant to mimic a conversation, but you can switch to normal search at any time.

The Gemini logo pops up when you use Ask where it will start thinking, searching and reviewing prior to showing request images. If it fails to find what you’re searching for, Google says that you’ll be able to provide additional clues to help with the search.

Google says the feature won’t be used for ads and claims that Ask Photos falls under the protection of the company’s security measures to safeguard your privacy.

“To help us improve Ask Photos, queries may be reviewed by humans, but only after being disconnected from your Google Account to protect your privacy,” Google added. “The answers provided by Ask Photos, including your photos and videos, are not reviewed by humans, unless you provide feedback or in rare cases to address abuse or harm.”

If you’re a part of Google Labs where Google tests new AI features in their products, you might get invited to check out Ask Photos early. Otherwise, you’ll can sign up for the waitlist to request early access.