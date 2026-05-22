Google brings Ask YouTube conversational search to platform

Google has introduced a new AI-powered search feature for YouTube to help users find content more easily. Announced at Google I/O, Ask YouTube is a conversational search tool that launches alongside new Gemini Omni AI tools, designed to remix Shorts.

This combined release aims to satisfy both creators and viewers. Google explained that the new conversational search reimagines how users find and discover content.

With Ask YouTube, users can pose complex queries, such as seeking tips on teaching a child to ride a bike or creator reviews of cozy bedtime games. They can also ask follow-up questions to further refine their search.

To answer these prompts, Ask YouTube gathers the most relevant videos from across YouTube’s library, including long-form videos and Shorts, and delivers an interactive, well-structured response.

On the creative side, Google announced that users can now enhance their creativity with Gemini Omni via YouTube Shorts Remix and the YouTube Create app. Gemini Omni makes it easy to join trends and conversations on YouTube by remixing eligible Shorts.

Users can add text prompts and images to create new versions, such as changing a background to a 1990s vibe or inserting themselves alongside their favorite creator, while keeping the original video context.

Remixing with Omni offers a new way for users to build on each other’s ideas. Google states that the model better understands user intent, creating more consistent storytelling and automatically managing complex video and audio edits, so users can focus more on their ideas without technical worries.

To ensure transparency, remixed Shorts with the Omni feature digital watermarks, metadata, and links to the original videos. Creators can control their content and opt out of visual remixes at any time.

Additionally, YouTube’s likeness detection tool is expanding to all creators aged 18 and older to help manage their digital likeness. Ask YouTube is currently available to Premium members aged 18+ in the U.S., with plans for a wider rollout soon.

Remixing with Omni is available at no cost today in YouTube Shorts Remix and the YouTube Create app, and will soon be added to AI Playground for more creative features.