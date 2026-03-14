Google Brings Gemini AI to Maps with New 3D Routes

Google has officially launched a new conversational interface and updated navigation features in Google Maps, both significantly enhanced by its Gemini AI models. Travelers can now use natural language in the new “Ask Maps” experience.

For example, users can inquire about recommended scenic stops along their route or find specific locations, such as public tennis courts with lighting for nighttime play.

“Previously, finding this information meant lots of research and sifting through reviews,” Miriam Daniel, Vice President and General Manager of Google Maps, wrote in a recent blog post. “But now, you can just tap the ‘Ask Maps’ button and get your questions answered conversationally, with a customized map to help you visualize your options.”

The tool offers tailored results by leveraging a user’s past search history and saved locations. Once a point of interest is found, users can instantly save the destination, get navigation directions, or book restaurant reservations directly within the application. Ask Maps is currently being rolled out to Android and iOS users in the U.S. and India, with desktop access scheduled to be available soon.

The second major feature, dubbed “Immersive Navigation,” introduces comprehensive visual upgrades. According to the tech giant, this marks the largest update to Google Maps in more than ten years.

The map now “comes to life” with detailed 3D views of buildings, overpasses, and terrain. Google states this will improve driver confidence, as Gemini models analyze data to dynamically highlight crosswalks, stop signs, and other crucial details along the route.

Additionally, it gives travelers more intuitive directions, clearer alternative routes, and a better understanding of what to expect upon arrival—from current parking situations to exact building entrances.

Immersive Navigation has been made available to users in the U.S. as of Thursday. The feature is set to expand to include eligible devices, such as iOS and Android phones, as well as platforms like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and vehicles equipped with built-in Google capabilities.