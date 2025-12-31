Google celebrates the last day of 2025 with special doodle

Google celebrated the last day of 2025 with a special doodle, capturing the spirit of the moment.

The new Google Doodle is reflecting excitement, hope, and reflection as we approach the new year of 2026. It appears on Google’s homepage in several regions, including India. By launching the new 2026 Doodle, the tech giant reminds us that a brand new year is only hours away.

In Google’s newest Doodle feature, New Year’s Eve 2025 and then suddenly changes it to 2026. It has a colourful theme and is filled with party-inspired visuals.

The official Google Doodle 2025-2026 stated, “This annual Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve across the world, when billions of people gather with friends and family to reflect on the past year and welcome the new one. Soon, the clock will strike midnight to officially mark the start of 2026!

In addition, the Doodle is also equipped with several celebratory elements, including confetti, balloons, and decorative accents. This brings a festive mood to the homepage.

As soon as you open Google, you will witness the new Doodle animation, which says the year ‘2025’ and then smoothly shifts into ‘2026.’ This also represents the exact moment when your clock will strike midnight.

The celebration of New Year’s Eve on December 31 marks the end of the old chapter and the beginning of a new one. People celebrate their day according to their own culture and traditions.

History of Google Doodle

Google Doodle signified that the tech giant is always on the right time to celebrate some of the significant moments. The tech giant started the tradition of Doodles in 1998 with a simple visual message that has now become one of the global creative traditions.

When you click on this year’s Doodle, a page will appear, and it has lots of information to read. There’s a dedicated wheel that says you can also choose the colour of Doodle, and it will show you the results.

In addition, you can also check your birthday doodle. The page then mentions the history of Doodle and says, “The very first Doodle launched as an ‘out of office’ message of sorts when company founders Larry and Sergey went.