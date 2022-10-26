Google chat services to introduce custom emojis

In a recent update, Google chat services will now allow users to use custom emojis. The announcement was made at Google Cloud Next ’22.

The giant search engine introduces a new feature where users can create a unique custom emoji of their choice. This feature will make everyday conversation more engaging and impactful.

To create a personal custom emoji, users have to click on the “create” button within the emoji picker. Then the user has to upload an image and name the uploaded image. Now, this new customized emoji is ready to use in workplaces and other conversations.

Now to use this “custom emoji” the user has to navigate to the emoji picker. Where all the emojis created in that organization will be accessible to the user.

The new feature is available to all Google workplace customers.

Earlier, Google had launched a suicide hotline onebox for Pakistan. This feature enabled users to connect quickly with a suicide helpline at the top of the Search results page.

Anyone in Pakistan searching for suicide-related queries such as “suicide support”, and “how can I commit suicide” will now be shown the ‘Umang Pakistan’ helpline.

