Google Chrome AI Mode default search flag confirmed as an error

Google has officially clarified that a recent experimental feature in Chrome Canary, which redirected address bar searches directly into AI Mode, was released in error rather than as an upcoming default setting.

The clarification comes after a feature flag named “Fulfill Searchbox Queries in AI Mode” was discovered in the latest Chrome Canary build by Windows Report. When activated, the experimental setting bypassed the traditional Google Search results page entirely, forcing all queries from the omnibox directly into the chatbot-style AI Mode interface without requiring users to click a dedicated tab.

The discovery quickly raised concerns among users and web publishers that Google might set AI Mode as the default browsing experience—a significant change that could greatly impact web traffic.

However, Rajan Patel, Google’s VP of Engineering for Search, quickly addressed the growing speculation on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the setting’s appearance in the Canary build was an accident.

“This was an error,” Patel confirmed. “We’re not planning to make AI Mode the default for Chrome searches.”

Despite Patel’s reassurance, the incident reignited ongoing debates regarding Google’s long-term artificial intelligence strategy. Speculation about an impending AI takeover of Google Search previously peaked in September when Logan Kilpatrick, lead product manager for Google AI Studio, responded “soon :)” to a user on X who suggested making AI Mode the default search experience.

In response to user criticism, Google Search VP Robby Stein downplayed Kilpatrick’s comment, emphasizing that it shouldn’t be overinterpreted and reaffirming that the company’s main focus is making AI Mode more accessible via its dedicated URL.

Google regularly employs the Canary build to trial experimental features prior to their deployment in the stable Chrome release. Although the company claims the default AI Mode redirect was just a coding mistake, it remains unclear whether Patel’s comments represent a firm position or a temporary response amid public criticism of a test feature.