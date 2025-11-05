Google Chrome now autofills passport and driver's license info

Google on Tuesday announced that it is set to roll out its enhanced autofill feature on Monday for the Chrome browser. This feature allows users to automatically fill in data such as passport, driver’s license, and vehicle registration details.

Previously, Chrome had capabilities to automatically fill in your addresses, passwords, and payment information.

Desktop users with enhanced autofill enabled will automatically have a variety of personal information populated on web pages when prompted. This includes sensitive details such as passport and driver’s license numbers, as well as vehicle specifics like VINs or license plate numbers.

According to Google, the Chrome browser can now also better understand complex forms and various formatting requirements, which will enhance precision across the web.

The California-based tech giant mentions that Chrome only saves autofill data when you allow it to do so and that the browser will save this information through encryption. Additionally, before Chrome fills in saved information on your behalf, it will ask you to confirm.

The new autofill updates are available worldwide in all languages starting from Monday. Chrome also plans to add support for even more data types in the coming months, the company says.

Monday’s announcement comes as Google has been adding additional functionality to Chrome to make it more helpful amid the surge of new AI browsers.