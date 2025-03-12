Google revamps Chrome extension policies following ‘Honey’ controversy

Google has revised its affiliate ads policy for Chrome extensions following accusations that PayPal’s popular Honey browser extension is a “scam.”

Honey, the browser extension owned by PayPal that promises to help users find coupons while shopping online, has become the focus of a growing controversy.

In December, YouTuber MegaLag accused the Chrome extension of being a scam, claiming it takes money from content creators and doesn’t actually save users money.

In January, lawyer Devin Stone from the Legal Eagle YouTube channel filed a lawsuit against Honey, echoing these same concerns regarding scam.

Now, Google has updated its rules for Chrome extensions, seemingly in response to these issues.

The main problems with PayPal’s Honey revolve around two key points.

First, users argue that the extension doesn’t always find the best deals, often replacing valid coupon codes with its own, which can be easily found through a simple Google search.

The second, more serious allegation, is that Honey is diverting referral commissions from creators by inserting its own affiliate links, even when no coupon is found to apply.

In light of these complaints, Google has updated its policy regarding affiliate links in browser extensions.

The new rule states that affiliate links, codes, or cookies must only be included if they provide a clear and direct benefit to users based on the extension’s core purpose something Honey has reportedly not been doing.

Read More: Google Wallet Launches in Pakistan, Expanding Digital Payment Options

Earlier, Google Wallet was officially launched in Pakistan, bringing a new option for digital payments and storage of digital items to Android users.

Starting today, cardholders from major Pakistani banks can add their cards to Google Wallet.

Beyond payment cards, Google Wallet will also support digital boarding passes.

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan. “It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel. Google Wallet helps keep everything protected in one place, no matter where they go. More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all. This milestone further cements Google’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan, reinforcing our belief in its digital future and potential.”

G-Wallet facilitates contactless payments in stores wherever they are accepted and can also be used for online and in-app purchases where the Google Pay button is displayed.

Online merchants and KE will soon be available with PayFast’s integration with Google Pay. Businesses using Safepay’s platform will also soon offer Google Pay.