Google Chrome for Android to soon allow grabbing frames from videos

In a major development, Google Chrome for Android will soon allow copying and saving frames from videos.

Google Chrome for Desktop/PC (Mac and Windows) allows you to copy a frame from a video to the clipboard or save it on your device, which makes it easier for you to grab frames from videos and use them for various purposes, such as sharing it with someone or using it in a project.

All you have to do to use this functionality is right-click on a video and select the ‘Copy video frame’ or ‘Save video frame as’ options.

Now, Google seems to be working on bringing the same functionality to Google Chrome for Android.

In a post on X/Twitter, @Leopeva64 reports that a commit in Gerrit reveals that Google is working on equipping Google Chrome for Android with the ability to copy or save frames from videos.

When Google rolls out this feature, Chrome for Android could show ‘Copy video frame’ or ‘Save video frame as’ options when you long-press on a video, allowing you to copy or save a frame from a video. The commit has a note where Google says that the feature should be marked disabled until the company gives it a green flag.

Considering that note, Google might roll out the feature to the beta version of the web browser in the next few weeks, and make it available to the public a couple of months later after testing it thoroughly.

The ability of Google Chrome for Android to copy and save frames in videos might be very useful for many people, and it could quickly become one of the best features of the web browser. We hope that Samsung and Microsoft also start working on offering this functionality with Samsung Internet and Edge web browsers.