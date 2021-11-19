Google clarifies about Pixel 6 wired charging issue

Google has issued a clarification regarding Pixel 6 after the users came up with complaints about slow wired charging as compared to other smartphones that support 30W fast charging.

Pixel 6 series of smartphones had been recently launched by Google with support for 30W fast charging, however, the users raised complaints about slow wired charging.

The company has now confirmed that Pixel 6 supports a peak power of 21W from a wired charger while Pixel 6 Pro can attain 23W peak power from a wired charger. However, it is much lower than the 30W wired fast charging speed that was advertised by the company.

In a detailed report on the Pixel support forum, Google gave an insight into how charging works on the new smartphones. Google said that the power delivered in a full charge cycle varies over the course of a single charge which has been introduced to increase the lifespan of the battery.

The Community Manager Camille V said, “We’ve optimised Pixel’s lithium-ion battery for high charge rates when the battery level is low. Pixel 6 can get up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes (with Google’s 30W USB-C Power Charger), and quickly reaches up to 80 per cent in about an hour, depending on device usage and temperature.”

Fingerprint scanner issue

The users of the Google Pixel 6 series have also complained about different bugs including the fingerprint scanner which is said to be unreliable and difficult to unlock.

The company responded to the complaints with an explanation but it did not offer any solid solution.

Google explained that the fingerprint scanner issues are a result of ‘enhanced security algorithms’ that ‘take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.’

Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Pixel 6 is powered by the Tensor chipset and is backed by a 4,614mAh battery. The device packs a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

The higher-end Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, packs a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The device is also powered by the new Tensor chip and is backed by a larger 5,003mAh battery with wireless charging support. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!