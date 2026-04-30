Google Cloud hits $20 billion but faces massive backlog

Google Cloud, Alphabet’s enterprise AI division, had a blowout first quarter with revenues surpassing $20 billion for the first time, marking a 63% year-over-year increase. However, investors expressed concern during the earnings call regarding business constraints and capacity allocation.

In Q1 2026, the company reported that growth was driven primarily by Google Cloud Platform, which outpaced the broader Cloud division’s overall revenue growth.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts on Wednesday that this surge stemmed from robust demand for Gemini Enterprise and AI solutions. He also highlighted increased demand for infrastructure, including data centers and TPU hardware.

AI products were the primary catalyst for cloud expansion. Solutions built on Google’s generative AI models surged nearly 800% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Gemini Enterprise saw tremendous momentum, with 40% quarter-over-quarter growth, and API token growth reached 16 billion tokens per minute.

Pichai highlighted additional milestones, noting that new customer acquisitions doubled year over year. Deal momentum also surged, with the company securing multiple billion-dollar agreements. Furthermore, customers outpaced their initial commitments by 45% sequentially.

Despite these successes, the executive warned of near-term growth constraints. Google Cloud’s backlog nearly doubled during the quarter to $462 billion, which Pichai spun as a positive differentiator relative to competitors.

“Obviously, we are compute constrained in the near-term,” Pichai stated, noting revenue would have been even higher without these limits. He emphasized that Google is actively investing and working through the moment with a robust long-range framework to capture extraordinary opportunities.

The tech giant expects to process 50% of this massive backlog over the next 24 months.

Recognizing that much of its revenue potential lies in cloud infrastructure and TPU hardware sales, Google takes a strategic approach. Pichai assured investors that the company prioritizes return on invested capital to ensure continued funding for cutting-edge innovations.