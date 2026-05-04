Google considers adding ads to Gemini app after search AI testing

Google is considering adding ads to the Gemini app, according to comments from Alphabet’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, during the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call.

Schindler confirmed that Google’s initial focus is on creating an ad format for AI Mode in Google Search, with the Gemini app as a potential next step if that format succeeds.

“Ads have always been a key element in scaling products to reach billions,” Schindler stated. “When implemented effectively, ads can deliver valuable and relevant commercial information.” He also noted that the company is not rushing and will share details when appropriate.

Google has not announced a specific ad format for Gemini nor provided a timeline for its implementation. Schindler’s remarks suggest that ad considerations are underway within the Gemini app, with AI Mode serving as a testing ground before any wider rollout.

Late 2025 reports hinted that Google was exploring ads in Gemini, but a separate executive declined to confirm those plans. The Q1 2026 earnings call provided clearer evidence that the feature is being evaluated.

This week, Google confirmed that ads will be introduced to Apple Maps starting in the summer of 2026. Currently, the Gemini app operates without ads and offers a paid subscription, Google AI Pro, at $20 per month for enhanced features.

Since launch, the free version has remained ad-free. Google has not yet clarified what an ad within Gemini might look like, whether it would appear during conversations, or how it would be labeled.