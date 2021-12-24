Google Doodle commemorates Moin Akhtar on 71st birth anniversary

Google paid homage to legendary artist and comedian, Moin Akhtar with a doodle on his 71st birth anniversary.

On Friday, Google Doodle has honored the celebrated entertainment icon on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary.

The doodle has been illustrated by Lahore-based Pakistani digital artist Hazem Asif. The colors of the doodle for the iconic humorist were influenced by the retro technicolor palette of the 90s decade.

While sharing his feelings, the illustrator said, “His masterful and whimsical portrayal of a diverse range of characters, his wit and comic takes on the most mundane of social phenomena helped define a new era of comedy and satire for people of all ages”.

“When I was approached at first, I felt humbled and honoured”, he further stated his excitement.

Talking about his inspiration for Akhtar’s doodle, Hazem revealed, ” I aspired to create a Doodle that had a classical feel to it while invoking a sense of nostalgia for the viewers by delicately paying homage to Moin Akhtar’s timeless legacy”.

The acclaimed entertainer was born on this date in 1950, in Karachi. He began his stage career at a very young age and went on to become a household name for his witty impersonations and hilarious skits.

Moin Akhtar passed away in April 2011, in Karachi following a heart attack.

For his applauding contributions to the entertainment industry, Akhtar was awarded prestigious accolades including Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

