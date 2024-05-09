Google doubles down support for AI in Pakistan

Google has announced its commitment to supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pakistan by providing 45,000 scholarships for Google Career Certificates in 2024.

Additionally, Google has introduced two new programs to empower freelancers and women in the country.

Pakistan is home to the third-largest freelancing economy in the world and it is critical to ensure that the country’s freelance talent remains competitive, especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment.

This year, Google, in partnership with the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), has developed a program that will help the freelance community in Pakistan address challenges around soft skills areas such as personal branding, and communication skills. Up to 50,000 PAFLA freelancers could benefit from the program taught by Google experts.

To inspire and empower women to join and thrive in the workforce, Google, along with its long-term partner Tech Valley, has joined forces to design a Career Kamyabi program which advocates for gender balance in the workforce and aims to create an inclusive and supportive work environment for women by offering equal employment and professional development opportunities.

The program, which already has the support of 50+ of Pakistan’s leading employers, helps create economic opportunities for women by connecting them with potential employers.