Google Engineer Charged in $1.2M D4vd Insider Bet

A Google software engineer with a decade-long career and a résumé full of accolades now faces up to 50 years in prison after federal prosecutors say he turned confidential search data into a $1.2 million windfall on prediction market Polymarket — all riding on singer D4vd’s meteoric rise in Google’s 2025 “Year in Search” rankings.

The Bet That Triggered a Federal Case

Michele Spagnuolo, 36, an Italian citizen living in Switzerland, was charged in Manhattan federal court with commodities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. According to the criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, Spagnuolo wagered roughly $2.75 million between October and December 2025 and pocketed more than $1.2 million in profits.

Prosecutors say he used internal Google search trend data — restricted to “only a limited number of employees” — to place bets on who would top Google’s most-searched list.

Operating under the Polymarket username “AlphaRaccoon,” Spagnuolo allegedly placed a series of bets that baffled other traders. On November 27, 2025, he put $381.12 on singer-songwriter D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, to be the #1 most-searched person of 2025.

At the time, Polymarket assigned D4vd a “near-zero probability” of topping the list. Just three hours earlier, internal Google data Spagnuolo allegedly accessed showed D4vd had overtaken frontrunner Kendrick Lamar as the most-searched person.

A week later, on December 4, Google confirmed D4vd was 2025’s most-searched person, ahead of Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Robinson, and Pope Leo XIV. The payout was massive: one bet alone turned $1,000 into over $1.2 million.

Why D4vd Dominated Google in 2025

D4vd’s name exploded in search traffic after a grisly case made global headlines. In September 2025, the decomposed and dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke. Burke, then 20, was arrested and formally charged with first-degree murder on April 16, 2026. He has pleaded not guilty.

As news of the alleged relationship and murder spread, public curiosity spiked. Few knew who D4vd was before the case, but the shocking details drove massive search volume — a trend Spagnuolo allegedly saw in real time.

How the Scheme Unraveled

The complaint says Spagnuolo accessed an internal Google tool that tracked global search trends. While the tool was “available to all employees,” using confidential information for personal gain violates company policy. He also bet $613,000 that Pope Leo would not be the most-searched person and $500,000 that Donald Trump would not top the list.

“Once he won, Spagnuolo then took deliberate steps to conceal his unlawful use of nonpublic information by attempting to obscure the source and ownership of his unlawful proceeds,” prosecutors wrote. Blockchain analysts had already flagged “AlphaRaccoon” in December 2025 for an unusually accurate 22/23 win rate on Google search markets.

‘He Had It All’ — And Risked It

By many measures, Spagnuolo’s career was enviable. He earned perfect grades in master’s programs for engineering and computer science, was promoted multiple times at Google, and served as an expert witness in legal cases.

“Absent from the indictment… was any indication of why someone with a coveted role at one of the world’s most prestigious and successful companies… would risk everything for a sum that is relatively modest by the standards of tech company compensation”.

Google has placed Spagnuolo on leave and says it is cooperating with law enforcement. He was arrested in New York and released on a $2.25 million bond. He faces up to 10 years for violating the Commodity Exchange Act, 20 years for wire fraud, and 20 years for money laundering.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said: “Today’s charges reinforce a decades-old message: corporate insiders cannot use confidential business information to turn a profit in our markets”.

A Growing Concern for Prediction Markets

The case is the second federal insider trading prosecution tied to Polymarket in just over a month. In April, a U.S. Army Special Forces master sergeant was charged with using classified information about an operation to capture Nicolás Maduro to make $400,000 on the platform.

As for D4vd, his preliminary hearing was pushed to June 29, 2026. Authorities have not suggested he was involved in Spagnuolo’s betting scheme.