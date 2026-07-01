Google introduced Gemini Spark in May as an always-on AI assistant capable of performing background tasks. Initially limited to AI Ultra subscribers in the United States across the web, Android, and iOS, Google is now expanding Spark’s reach to the Gemini app on macOS with new desktop features.

The company launched the Gemini app for Mac a few months ago and has consistently enhanced it with updates. By integrating Spark into macOS, users can now automate local tasks, such as organizing files or generating budget spreadsheets directly from downloaded invoices.

Soon, Spark will support remote task execution from a mobile phone. This allows users to assign complex workflows to the AI agent, which will then execute them on a Mac without requiring manual input.

Google is also adding support for Workspace apps like Google Tasks and Keep, allowing the assistant to pull relevant information from these services. Additionally, Spark will soon integrate with Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, and Zillow Rentals. This enables more complex actions, such as designing flyers or ordering groceries.

These connected app features will roll out on the web and mobile platforms starting next week, with the Mac version following shortly after. The tech giant is also introducing Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for Spark, paving the way for seamless connections with numerous third-party applications.

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Finally, Spark can now monitor specific topics and trigger actions in real time. According to Google, users can ask the assistant to track a favorite soccer team and deliver match highlights, or request a detailed financial report the exact moment a stock hits a designated threshold.

While these updates make the tool significantly more capable, Gemini Spark currently remains exclusive to AI Ultra subscribers in the US.