Google Gemini Agent upgrade to act as 24/7 assistant

Google is reportedly planning a significant upgrade to its experimental Gemini Agent feature, aiming to integrate it more deeply into users’ lives.

In November, we reported on Google’s Gemini 3 AI model and an experimental feature called Gemini Agent, which accessed multiple Google services to manage complex, multi-stage tasks.

Now, it appears the company is advancing this feature further. The latest Google app beta, recently released, has been spotted by 9to5Google, which mentions Gemini Agent several times.

This new version will greet users with, “What can I get done for you today?” and is described as “Your 24/7 digital partner.” This aligns with a Business Insider report about a staff-only AI agent named “Remy,” which is a “24/7 personal agent” designed to assist with “work, school, and daily life.”

Remy emphasizes Gemini’s role as a true personal assistant, capable of handling a range of daily activities and even “taking actions on your behalf,” rather than just reacting to prompts. It is reportedly “deeply integrated across Google,” allowing it to monitor preferences and handle complex tasks.

However, it’s not yet ready for widespread use, as the Google app beta still includes disclaimers about potential mistakes and advises against relying on it for legal, medical, or financial advice.

Currently, Gemini Agent is only available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Nonetheless, evidence suggests Google is exploring ways to offer some advanced features through a new AI Ultra Lite tier. Android Authority discovered a mention of this tier in the macOS Gemini app.

Although the price is unknown, it’s expected to fall between AI Pro’s $20 per month and AI Ultra’s $250 per month, likely closer to the latter.