Google I/O 2026 announcements include Gemini 3.5 Flash and smart glasses

Google took the stage at I/O 2026 to outline its next major push into consumer and developer technology, shifting the focus from basic chatbots to proactive AI agents and wearable hardware. The tech giant introduced a sweeping set of tools designed to automate daily tasks and integrate artificial intelligence more directly into physical and digital environments.

Gemini Omni

For media generation, Google launched Gemini Omni. This new model processes combinations of text, photos, and video clips to generate high-quality video outputs. Google states the tool treats multimedia creation much like a standard text conversation, and will initially launch within the Gemini app, Flow, and YouTube.

Gemini 3.5 Flash

Leading the software and coding announcements is Gemini 3.5 Flash, Google’s fastest and most capable agentic model to date. The company claims the new model can execute complex coding and organizational tasks in a fraction of the time it takes competing frontier models, significantly undercutting their costs.

New AI Search Box

Google is also fundamentally redesigning its core product. The traditional Google Search box is receiving its biggest update in over 25 years, expanding into a dynamic AI interface where users can drop text, images, files, or even open Chrome tabs to ask exactly what is on their mind.

Intelligent Eyewear

On the hardware front, Google announced its upcoming Intelligent Eyewear line, which will debut with audio-focused glasses this fall. Running on Android XR, the hands-free device delivers private audio from Gemini directly into the user’s ear, allowing them to take photos, make calls, and interact with phone applications without needing a screen.

Daily Brief

To manage daily digital clutter, Google introduced a suite of new AI agents. Daily Brief functions as an out-of-the-box morning dashboard, organizing top priorities and suggesting immediate actions to kick off the day with a smooth, actionable plan.

Gemini Spark

Acting as a 24/7 personal assistant, Gemini Spark is an always-on agent that operates under the user’s direction. It proactively handles background tasks, such as automatically parsing credit card statements to flag new subscriptions.

Neural Expressive

The standard Gemini app is receiving a visual overhaul called Neural Expressive. This updated interface brings fluid animations, vibrant colors, new typography, and haptic feedback throughout, making the user experience feel more intuitive and responsive.

Google Antigravity 2.0

Google introduced Antigravity 2.0, a standalone desktop application for power users and developers that serves as a central hub for agent interactions. Users can produce multiple agents to execute tasks in parallel, such as having one program generate brand assets while another simultaneously codes a website.