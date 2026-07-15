Google Images is celebrating its 25th birthday this week with a new homepage experience.

Launched in July 2001, it allows users to search and explore visual content from around the web instantly. The company is now unveiling a new, browsable homepage at images.google.com.

When signed in on a desktop, users will see a dynamic, immersive gallery of images personalized to their interests. An important feature of the redesign is the ability to save images to Google’s collections.

Above the gallery, tabs will let users quickly resume exploring based on their previous interests.

The Google Images redesign will gradually launch on desktop in the US English version over the next few weeks. Additionally, Google is enhancing AI Overviews by integrating image generation.

This new feature, powered by Nano Banana 2 Lite, will also gradually become available in English across all countries that support AI Mode for image creation.

Sometimes, the ideal image is available online, waiting to be discovered. However, at times you might have a very specific idea that no existing image can fulfill.

To realize these unique concepts, we’re integrating image generation directly into AI Overviews in Search.

The announcement also highlights other milestones in visual search achievements over the years: