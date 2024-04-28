Google introduces ‘AI Essentials’ course with $75m grants

Google has introduced Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course designed to help people across roles and industries learn AI skills to boost their productivity. The course requires no programming skills or experience and is available to everyone.

To ensure equal access to AI training, google has launched a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund to train over 1 million Americans on critical AI skills. The first recipients of the fund will be the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) and Goodwill Industries International.

The AI Essentials course teaches users how to leverage AI tools to, develop ideas and content, make informed decisions, speed up daily work tasks.

Users will learn from Google’s AI experts and gain hands-on experience using AI. Upon completion, they will earn a certificate from Google that can be shared with their professional network.

The platform is collaborating with employers, educational institutions, and nonprofits to help people learn practical skills using AI. Citigroup, Miami Dade College, and Stanford Digital Education are already on board, committing to build AI Essentials into their employee learning and development programs.

This initiative follows the platform’s recently announced Generative AI for Educators course and builds on their work to help access digital skills training in local communities, including their Google Career Certificates, which has already seen over 600,000 graduates globally.

Google’s goal is to ensure that everyone can easily learn to use AI. To learn more or enroll in AI Essentials, visit grow.google/ai.