Google is testing floating AI search bar that bypasses chrome

Google is experimenting with a feature that could fundamentally change how desktop users interact with the web: a floating, keyboard-triggered search bar that sits independent of any browser window and routes queries directly into Google’s AI tools without an extra click required.

The feature, codenamed “Project Loom” and revealed by Google through Chrome Canary, its experimental developer version, separates the traditional browser URL bar completely from the Chrome application window.

With the press of a key combination, you get a sleek search bar in the middle of your screen that works much like Apple’s Spotlight Search or Microsoft’s PowerToys Run.

Google’s new AI search bar

The UI redesigns the conventional search box to an “Ask anything” field, making use of Google’s AI abilities as the default choice rather than being an optional add-on on the side pane. Regular web-based searches will be enabled as before, but this time using AI will be the default choice.

Google’s developers implemented a “+” menu straight into the floating search window that expands its utility far beyond just search. The ability to upload images, document analysis, and even create artwork using artificial intelligence is possible right from the pop-up window without opening additional applications.

The goal seems to be combining multiple stages of the research process, including search, file inspection, and image creation, into one window that overlays the user’s desktop.

This sets it apart from a similar functionality found in Microsoft Edge’s floating search bar, where AI services were considered a separate feature rather than a continuation of the same input search bar.

The Everywhere Omnibox remains in an experimental phase and is still only accessible using developer flags in Chrome Canary and has yet to be revealed in any upcoming release.

Reportedly, Google’s experimental additions have been completely removed or reimagined before being officially rolled out for Chrome, so it is unclear if it will ever see the light of day.