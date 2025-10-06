Google launches AI Plus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward Pakistan’s digital transformation, Google has officially launched its AI Plus Plan in the country, offering advanced artificial intelligence tools and services to users nationwide.

According to official sources, the initiative has been introduced with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which continues to play a crucial role in accelerating Pakistan’s technological advancement and attracting global digital investments.

The Google AI Plus Plan aims to expand access to AI-powered tools, foster innovation, and enhance creative and educational capabilities across multiple sectors.

The package includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 Fast video model, and full Gemini integration, enabling users to explore advanced applications of AI in education, business, and content creation.

Subscribers will receive 200 GB of cloud storage and several other premium features, with the option to share the plan among up to five users under a single subscription.

The government has prioritized the promotion of AI adoption, digital education, and professional training, aligning the launch with Pakistan’s broader vision of a technology-driven economy.

Through this partnership, Pakistan and Google are working to expand access to cutting-edge AI tools and digital learning resources, empowering students, entrepreneurs, and professionals with 21st-century skills.

Officials noted that with the continued facilitation of SIFC, the collaboration is expected to further strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and help the country take a major leap toward a knowledge-based economy.