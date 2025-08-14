web analytics
Google unveils special Doodle for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

KARACHI: Search engine giant Google, known for designing creative doodles to mark cultural and social events worldwide, has released a special illustration to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

This year’s doodle features Pakistan’s green crescent-and-star flag waving proudly against a vast sky, symbolising national pride and commemorating the spirit of freedom.

The design has attracted global attention and added to the festive mood across the country.

Google’s Independence Day tribute is often reflective of a nation’s culture and heritage. For 2024, the waving flag takes centre stage, portraying unity and patriotism.

Google has been marking Pakistan’s Independence Day with customised doodles since 2011, starting with a green-themed design featuring the crescent, star, and Minar-e-Pakistan.

Over the years, the tradition has evolved into a cherished part of the nation’s annual celebrations.

