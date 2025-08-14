Nation celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

The Pakistan nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main flag hosting ceremony is being held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will unfurl the national flag.

It is pertinent to mention that recent victory in the Marka-e-Haq against India’s unprovoked aggression has amplified nation’s fervour for this year’s celebrations of the Independence Day.

Buildings have been decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have raised national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

In his statement, President Asif Zardari stressed the importance of the day as a moment of “renewed pride and hope.”

He specifically highlighted Pakistan’s recent military success in the Marka-e-Haq operation, and praised the unity and strength shown by the nation, which he said had reassured confidence in Pakistan’s institutions and raised its global stature.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s freedom and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic reform and national sovereignty.

He said that Pakistan Independence Day 2025 is not only a celebration of freedom but also a call to action for unity, justice, and peaceful existence.