Zardari, Shehbaz call for unity on 78th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: On Pakistan Independence Day 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their gratitude to Almighty Allah and congratulated the nation on the successful completion of 78 years of Pakistan’s independence.

In official statements, both leaders expressed their sincere prayers to Almighty Allah, seeking guidance, national unity and progress.

They highlighted the importance of persistence in facing challenges and objectives for continued achievements that would contribute to the country’s progress and prosperity.

In his statement, President Asif Zardari stressed the importance of the day as a moment of “renewed pride and hope.” He specifically highlighted Pakistan’s recent military success in the Marka-e-Haq operation, and praised the unity and strength shown by the nation, which he said had reassured confidence in Pakistan’s institutions and raised its global stature.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s freedom and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic reform and national sovereignty. He said that Pakistan Independence Day 2025 is not only a celebration of freedom but also a call to action for unity, justice, and peaceful existence.

Shehbaz Sharif stated, “I pay tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Thinker of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who, along with other resolute leaders and workers of the Independence Movement, united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal. Their relentless efforts changed the course of history with the establishment of an independent, ideological state, thus realising a seemingly impossible dream into a reality.”

Both leaders reiterated unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, vowing continued diplomatic and moral advocacy for their right to self-determination.

The day was celebrated by a grand ceremony at Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium, attended by top-notch people, military leadership, foreign dignitaries, and citizens.

Military parades, air shows, and cultural events across the country reflected the patriotic fervour of the occasion.

Both leaders are asking everyone to come together, forget differences, and join forces to build a successful and welcoming future for all.