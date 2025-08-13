web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

🔴Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq’s celebration underway in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A grand event to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and Marka-e-Haq, a 19-day military conflict with India which ended with the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against the enemy’s misadventure, is being held at Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, service chiefs, senior military leadership, and ambassadors from friendly nations are attended the ceremony.

Federal ministers, parliament members, and a large number of citizens, including First Lady Aseefa Bhutto and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, also participated.

The event featured a spectacular march past by a combined armed forces music band, with contingents from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab Rangers, and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcasing their prowess.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.