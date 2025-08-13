🔴Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq’s celebration underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A grand event to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and Marka-e-Haq, a 19-day military conflict with India which ended with the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against the enemy’s misadventure, is being held at Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, service chiefs, senior military leadership, and ambassadors from friendly nations are attended the ceremony.

Federal ministers, parliament members, and a large number of citizens, including First Lady Aseefa Bhutto and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, also participated.

The event featured a spectacular march past by a combined armed forces music band, with contingents from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab Rangers, and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcasing their prowess.