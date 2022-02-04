Google launches first “Gaming Growth Lab” in Pakistan

Google announced today that it has launched a Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan, its first in the country. The Lab, a five-week virtual programme is designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses. The launch marks Google’s commitment to help accelerate the digital gaming industry in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem – comprising many gaming studios and developers of gaming-technologies – has been gaining great recognition both domestically and internationally

Farhan Qureshi, Regional Director, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Google Says: “We see a huge opportunity today to support emerging local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience. Through the Gaming Growth Lab, we will offer access to our products and platforms, like Cloud, Ads, AdMob and Play, as well as provide mentoring sessions and workshops to help nurture and grow these enterprises.”

The Gaming Growth Lab program is built on 4 core pillars:

DREAM: Insights on the gaming ecosystem and global growth opportunities

DEVELOP: Access to Google’s cloud solutions and technology to build user-friendly apps.

DRIVE: Education on growth and monetization models, including user acquisition strategies

DATA: Knowledge on data and measurement through tools like Google Ads and Firebase to help companies achieve data-driven growth

The programme will be delivered in both English and Urdu. It will commence on 1st March 2022. Interested organizations and individual candidates may apply from now until 11th February, 2022.

