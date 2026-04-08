Google Maps update adds Gemini AI captions and photo sharing features

Google is introducing new features to simplify how users contribute local knowledge to Maps, it announced on Tuesday. Notably, Gemini can now generate captions when users want to share a photo or video of a place.

After selecting photos, Gemini analyzes them to create captions, which users can then edit or delete. This tool aims to help users quickly generate captions when sharing content. Caption suggestions are currently available in English on iOS in the U.S. and will soon expand globally and to Android devices, Google states.

Additionally, it’s now easier to find suitable images for sharing with the community. If users enable media access for Google Maps in their phone’s settings, they will see photos and videos from recent experiences directly in the “Contribute” tab, where they can tap and post.

“Photos and videos you post help others understand a place better, like its overall vibe or the latest menu,” Google explained in a blog post. “We’re now making it easier to find the right image for sharing.”

Photo and video recommendations are now available worldwide on both iOS and Android.

Moreover, Google is making it easy for users to track the impact of their contributions, as they will now see total points earned displayed in the “Contribute” tab.

Profile pages will now feature the user’s “Local Guide” level. This is based on points earned through contributions to Google Maps, such as adding photos, writing reviews, answering questions, and fact-checking.

The company has updated its achievement badges to make it clearer whether someone is an “expert fact-finder,” “master photographer,” or “rising novice.” Additionally, Google is introducing new gold-colored profiles to help identify high-level contributors more easily.

Google has stated that these new features are intended to support its community of over 500 million contributors who share photos, reviews, and videos. This helps others decide what to do and where to go. Since Maps relies heavily on contributors to keep information current and updated, it makes sense for the company to streamline the process for these contributions.