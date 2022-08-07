Google meet will soon let you play YouTube, Spotify and UNO

Google began rolling out Meet-Duo for Android and iOS users only a few days ago. A new feature in the works will enable users to share third-party applications like YouTube, UNO!, Kahoot, Heads Up!, and Spotify.

Another item on the list is GQuees – Task Manager for Teams. As it turns out, each of these apps have icons in Google Meet. According to an APK teardown done by 9to5Google, the tech giant has opted to take Google Meet to the third-party app instead of integrating them.

This implies that the feature will only be available on Android and not on iOS or the Web version. Speaking of games like UNO!, it is highly likely Google Meet will automatically create a new lobby and allow others to join with a single tap.

However, it is still unclear how Google will sync all participants when it comes to streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube. Meanwhile, changes are being made to the legacy version of the app – Meet (Original), which will be phased out once the Meet-Duo merger is complete.

Moreover, Google Meet is also being merged with Google’s video-calling app Google Duo for Android and iOS users. Google has announced that Duo’s services will be merged with Google Meet by September this year.

