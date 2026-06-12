While AI image generation has advanced significantly, it still struggles with precision. Users often spend hours rewriting complex prompts to fix issues like a distorted hand or a misspelled sign, hoping the next attempt doesn’t spoil the whole image.

At I/O 2026, Google announced Google Pics, a new platform using the latest Nano Banana image model. It emphasizes precise control over raw output, making it useful for professional workflows.

Instead of relying solely on text prompts, Google Pics understands object relationships within the image, enabling localized edits. For example, users can click and drag a poorly placed coffee cup on the table, with Nano Banana automatically filling in the background while keeping the environment intact.

This feature also improves areas where AI traditionally struggles, such as human anatomy and text. Users can fix a distorted hand, swap elements like shirt colors, or change a dog into a cat.

For text, clicking a sign lets you make typing corrections, which Nano Banana 2 renders seamlessly in the original style. It also supports direct language translation for marketing mock-ups.

Nano Banana ensures visual consistency, helping brands keep mascots and product images recognizable across generations. As a move toward enterprise use, Google is shutting down Pixel Studio, which launched in 2024 to let casual users create greeting cards and stickers.

The app ended with version 2.3. Currently, Google Pics is limited to a small group of Trusted Testers within the Workspace Experiments program, but wider release is planned in the coming months.

It will be available to Workspace Business Standard and higher tiers, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, potentially making AI image generation a reliable tool for professionals under tight deadlines.