As Google prepares for its highly awaited August 12 hardware event, massive supply chain leaks have completely detailed the upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The new flagship smartphone promises significant hardware upgrades, including a redesigned camera bar, improved on-device artificial intelligence, and Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor.

Among the physical changes, Google is introducing an LED notification ring. Early leaks called this feature ‘Pixel Glow,’ but recent information points to the official name ‘HiLight.’

The notification ring sits within a continuous glass camera bar and will use customizable, color-coded alerts to let users know about messages from favorite contacts and Gemini AI chats.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to be available in five colors: Green, Light Green, Silver, Midnight, and Red.

On the front, the device features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Above the screen, there is a new 13-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera.

On the software side, the flagship will ship with Android 17 out of the box and is backed by an impressive 7 years of guaranteed software updates.

The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

The device’s software will also support a 120x Pro Zoom feature, designed to help users capture distant subjects in greater detail.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the custom-built Google Tensor G6 chipset. Transitioning to a highly efficient 2-nanometer architecture, the new silicon delivers enhanced computational horsepower for complex Gemini AI tasks directly on the device.

The device will be available with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options start at 256GB and go up to 1TB.

Google is updating its connectivity hardware with a new MediaTek M90 modem, which is expected to provide a more reliable cellular connection.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL will include an upgraded battery, with leaked estimates suggesting a capacity between 5,115 mAh and 5,500 mAh. The device will also support 45W wired charging.

However, these premium upgrades come at a premium cost. The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is rumored to start at $1,299, representing a $100 price hike over the previous generation. Fans will see if the advanced technology justifies the higher price tag when the device is officially unveiled next week.

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