If you’re into Google phones, there’s some fresh buzz going around about the Pixel 11 lineup. A new set of leaks just dropped, and they reveal quite a few details about when these phones might arrive, how much they’ll cost, and what kind of storage you’ll actually get.

From what’s circulating on Android Police, Google seems ready to make some real changes this year. The most talked-about shift is that every single model in the Pixel 11 series, the regular one, the Pro, Pro XL, and even the Fold, is expected to start with 256GB of storage as standard. That’s a nice step up because last year, only the top Pro XL came with 256GB from the start. Most other versions began at just 128GB.

Of course, there’s a catch. Dropping the 128GB base option across the board apparently means higher prices too. According to the leaks, here’s what we could be looking at in Europe:

The regular Pixel 11 might start around €999 – roughly €100 more than before.

Pixel 11 Pro could land at €1,199.

The Pro XL is tipped at €1,399.

And the Pro Fold? Expect it to begin at €1,999, with the 1TB model possibly going all the way up to €2,389.

Storage options look pretty solid. The base Pixel 11 will probably come in 256GB and 512GB flavors, while the Pro models should offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB choices. Interestingly, the 1TB versions might only be available in one color – Midnight Haze.

On the color front, there are some nice-sounding options floating around. The standard Pixel 11 could come in Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, Fuchsia, and Moss. The Pro and Pro XL might get Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Dune, and Pine. The leaks suggest higher storage variants will have fewer color choices.

As for the launch, things point to an event around August 11, with phones possibly going on sale around August 20. Pre-orders would likely open right after the announcement.

One quick note, though none of this has been officially confirmed by Google yet. These details are coming from leaks and industry reports, so take them with a grain of salt until we hear something straight from the company.