Google Pixel event 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Once again it’s that time of the year, where, unlike many other Android manufacturers, Google reserves its most significant phone launch for the tail end of the year, essentially getting a head start on the upcoming year with its latest Pixel flagship devices.

With many rumors and leaks circulating, there is a fairly clear picture of what to expect from Google’s upcoming Pixel event.

The phone manufacturing company has already dropped hints about its products, so it’s not exactly a mystery at this point.

Nevertheless, for those who haven’t followed the mobile industry lately, here’s a comprehensive summary with a roundup of the announcements at the upcoming made by Google event.

How to watch the Made by Google event

The ‘Made by Google’ launch event is scheduled for October 04, at 10 AM, ET in New York city, where it will be conducted as a live in-person event.

However, for those unable to attend in-person, Google will be live streaming the event on both – its official Google Store website and on the official Made by Google YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 8

The highlight of the Pixel event will be the unveiling of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google’s latest flagship smartphones. These devices are poised to build upon and refine the design and user experiences introduced in the preceding with Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6.

The design of the phones maintain the iconic camera bar from their predecessor, with noticeable changes in the form of more rounded corners.

While Google has not yet revealed the specifics of the displays, rumors suggest that the pixel 8 display will be slightly smaller at 6.17 inches, while the pixel 8 Pro will move to a flat display instead of a curved on seen on the previous models.

Based on the earlier leaks, a new temperature sensor sits in the pixel 8 pro camera bar, although the exact purpose of this addition by Google remains unclear.

Google Pixel Watch 2

The original Pixel watch was a long time before its release, but it left some consumers a lot to be desired, particularly in terms of battery life. With the new Pixel Watch 2, it seems like Google might have addressed this concern by opting for Qualcomm instead of Samsung.

Rumors suggested that the new Pixel Watch 2 will be equipped with a new snap dragon W5 Gen1 chipset, which launched last year and has been utilized in only a few phones so far.

By the external look, the watch will look pretty identical to the first-generation Pixel Watch, with subtle modifications and an appealing blue color option for one of its watch bands, nicely matches with the Pixel 8 Pro.

The device is said to feature with advanced health sensors, aligning it with Fitbit Sence 2 and a revamped Fitbit app, positioning the Pixel Watch 2 as a strong contender in the Fitbit smartwatch market.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

This forth coming announcement is anticipated to be a smaller announcement since the Pixel Buds Pro are already available in the market.

However, as hinted by Google, the earbuds are expected to come in a new porcelain color option and some leaks have also shown them off in a blue shade, aligning with the other new Pixel devices.

Android 14

Following the rumors, Google is expected to make an announcement regarding the stable Android 14 update during the upcoming pixel event. This mean that the new update could arrive on current Pixel phones before the release of new ones devices.